SBI Card Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,297.08 crore, up 27.98% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBI Cards & Payment Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,297.08 crore in September 2022 up 27.98% from Rs. 2,576.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 525.64 crore in September 2022 up 52.4% from Rs. 344.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,111.94 crore in September 2022 up 46.68% from Rs. 758.05 crore in September 2021.

SBI Card EPS has increased to Rs. 5.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.67 in September 2021.

SBI Card shares closed at 858.15 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.66% returns over the last 6 months and -24.03% over the last 12 months.

SBI Cards & Payment Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,297.08 3,100.30 2,576.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,297.08 3,100.30 2,576.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 129.01 138.61 114.73
Depreciation 38.58 39.16 39.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 545.99 450.25 593.91
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,666.38 1,485.53 1,228.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 917.12 986.75 599.03
Other Income 156.24 162.55 119.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,073.36 1,149.30 718.25
Interest 367.71 308.38 254.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 705.65 840.92 464.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 705.65 840.92 464.12
Tax 180.01 214.01 119.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 525.64 626.91 344.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 525.64 626.91 344.90
Equity Share Capital 943.34 943.26 941.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.57 6.65 3.67
Diluted EPS 5.53 6.60 3.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.57 6.65 3.67
Diluted EPS 5.53 6.60 3.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 28, 2022 09:44 am
