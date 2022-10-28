SBI Card Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,297.08 crore, up 27.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,297.08 crore in September 2022 up 27.98% from Rs. 2,576.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 525.64 crore in September 2022 up 52.4% from Rs. 344.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,111.94 crore in September 2022 up 46.68% from Rs. 758.05 crore in September 2021.

SBI Card EPS has increased to Rs. 5.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.67 in September 2021.

SBI Card shares closed at 858.15 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.66% returns over the last 6 months and -24.03% over the last 12 months.