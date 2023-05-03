English
    SBI Card Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,762.16 crore, up 31.99% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBI Cards & Payment Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,762.16 crore in March 2023 up 31.99% from Rs. 2,850.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 596.47 crore in March 2023 up 2.69% from Rs. 580.86 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,351.99 crore in March 2023 up 24.52% from Rs. 1,085.77 crore in March 2022.

    SBI Card EPS has increased to Rs. 6.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.16 in March 2022.

    SBI Card shares closed at 781.95 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.50% returns over the last 6 months and -7.10% over the last 12 months.

    SBI Cards & Payment Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,762.163,507.122,850.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,762.163,507.122,850.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost152.13142.14120.66
    Depreciation45.0641.0339.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies629.76533.04392.77
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,782.691,791.331,416.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,152.52999.58880.80
    Other Income154.41149.03165.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,306.931,148.611,046.59
    Interest507.26464.28267.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax799.67684.33779.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax799.67684.33779.22
    Tax203.20174.87198.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities596.47509.46580.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period596.47509.46580.86
    Equity Share Capital946.07943.34943.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.315.396.16
    Diluted EPS6.285.366.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.315.396.16
    Diluted EPS6.285.366.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 3, 2023 11:22 am