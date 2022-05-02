SBI Card Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,850.31 crore, up 23.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,850.31 crore in March 2022 up 23.46% from Rs. 2,308.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 580.86 crore in March 2022 up 231.13% from Rs. 175.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,085.77 crore in March 2022 up 111.99% from Rs. 512.17 crore in March 2021.

SBI Card EPS has increased to Rs. 6.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.87 in March 2021.

SBI Card shares closed at 830.85 on April 29, 2022 (NSE)