SBI Card Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,850.31 crore, up 23.46% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBI Cards & Payment Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,850.31 crore in March 2022 up 23.46% from Rs. 2,308.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 580.86 crore in March 2022 up 231.13% from Rs. 175.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,085.77 crore in March 2022 up 111.99% from Rs. 512.17 crore in March 2021.

SBI Card EPS has increased to Rs. 6.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.87 in March 2021.

SBI Card shares closed at 830.85 on April 29, 2022 (NSE)

SBI Cards & Payment Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,850.31 2,889.46 2,308.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,850.31 2,889.46 2,308.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 120.66 120.92 126.16
Depreciation 39.18 36.94 34.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 392.77 625.48 643.23
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,416.90 1,560.99 1,186.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 880.80 545.13 318.60
Other Income 165.79 250.20 159.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,046.59 795.33 478.06
Interest 267.37 276.81 243.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 779.22 518.52 234.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 779.22 518.52 234.40
Tax 198.36 132.74 58.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 580.86 385.78 175.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 580.86 385.78 175.42
Equity Share Capital 943.18 943.09 940.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.16 4.10 1.87
Diluted EPS 6.11 4.07 1.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.16 4.10 1.87
Diluted EPS 6.11 4.07 1.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 2, 2022 08:55 am
