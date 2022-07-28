 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SBI Card Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,100.30 crore, up 31.26% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBI Cards & Payment Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,100.30 crore in June 2022 up 31.26% from Rs. 2,361.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 626.91 crore in June 2022 up 105.81% from Rs. 304.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,188.46 crore in June 2022 up 76.87% from Rs. 671.95 crore in June 2021.

SBI Card EPS has increased to Rs. 6.65 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.24 in June 2021.

SBI Card shares closed at 888.80 on July 27, 2022 (NSE)

SBI Cards & Payment Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,100.30 2,850.31 2,361.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,100.30 2,850.31 2,361.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 138.61 120.66 116.40
Depreciation 39.16 39.18 32.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 450.25 392.77 643.68
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,485.53 1,416.90 1,018.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 986.75 880.80 550.27
Other Income 162.55 165.79 89.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,149.30 1,046.59 639.31
Interest 308.38 267.37 229.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 840.92 779.22 410.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 840.92 779.22 410.30
Tax 214.01 198.36 105.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 626.91 580.86 304.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 626.91 580.86 304.61
Equity Share Capital 943.26 943.18 941.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.65 6.16 3.24
Diluted EPS 6.60 6.11 3.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.65 6.16 3.24
Diluted EPS 6.60 6.11 3.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 pm
