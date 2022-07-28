SBI Card Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,100.30 crore, up 31.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,100.30 crore in June 2022 up 31.26% from Rs. 2,361.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 626.91 crore in June 2022 up 105.81% from Rs. 304.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,188.46 crore in June 2022 up 76.87% from Rs. 671.95 crore in June 2021.

SBI Card EPS has increased to Rs. 6.65 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.24 in June 2021.

SBI Card shares closed at 888.80 on July 27, 2022 (NSE)