SBI Card Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,361.90 crore, up 9.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,361.90 crore in June 2021 up 9.74% from Rs. 2,152.20 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 304.61 crore in June 2021 down 22.55% from Rs. 393.29 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 671.95 crore in June 2021 down 19.12% from Rs. 830.81 crore in June 2020.

SBI Card EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.24 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.19 in June 2020.

SBI Card shares closed at 956.90 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)