SBI Card Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,507.12 crore, up 21.38% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBI Cards & Payment Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,507.12 crore in December 2022 up 21.38% from Rs. 2,889.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 509.46 crore in December 2022 up 32.06% from Rs. 385.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,189.64 crore in December 2022 up 42.94% from Rs. 832.27 crore in December 2021.

SBI Cards & Payment Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,507.12 3,297.08 2,889.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,507.12 3,297.08 2,889.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 142.14 129.01 120.92
Depreciation 41.03 38.58 36.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 533.04 545.99 625.48
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,791.33 1,666.38 1,560.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 999.58 917.12 545.13
Other Income 149.03 156.24 250.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,148.61 1,073.36 795.33
Interest 464.28 367.71 276.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 684.33 705.65 518.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 684.33 705.65 518.52
Tax 174.87 180.01 132.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 509.46 525.64 385.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 509.46 525.64 385.78
Equity Share Capital 943.34 943.34 943.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.39 5.57 4.10
Diluted EPS 5.36 5.53 4.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.39 5.57 4.10
Diluted EPS 5.36 5.53 4.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
