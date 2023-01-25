SBI Card Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,507.12 crore, up 21.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,507.12 crore in December 2022 up 21.38% from Rs. 2,889.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 509.46 crore in December 2022 up 32.06% from Rs. 385.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,189.64 crore in December 2022 up 42.94% from Rs. 832.27 crore in December 2021.

SBI Card EPS has increased to Rs. 5.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.10 in December 2021.

