    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    SBI Card Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,507.12 crore, up 21.38% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBI Cards & Payment Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,507.12 crore in December 2022 up 21.38% from Rs. 2,889.46 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 509.46 crore in December 2022 up 32.06% from Rs. 385.78 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,189.64 crore in December 2022 up 42.94% from Rs. 832.27 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,507.123,297.082,889.46
    Total Income From Operations3,507.123,297.082,889.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Employees Cost142.14129.01120.92
    Depreciation41.0338.5836.94
    Provisions And Contingencies533.04545.99625.48
    Other Expenses1,791.331,666.381,560.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax999.58917.12545.13
    Other Income149.03156.24250.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,148.611,073.36795.33
    Interest464.28367.71276.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax684.33705.65518.52
    P/L Before Tax684.33705.65518.52
    Tax174.87180.01132.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities509.46525.64385.78
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period509.46525.64385.78
    Equity Share Capital943.34943.34943.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.395.574.10
    Diluted EPS5.365.534.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.395.574.10
    Diluted EPS5.365.534.07
    Public Share Holding
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
