SBI Card Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,889.46 crore, up 20.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,889.46 crore in December 2021 up 20.23% from Rs. 2,403.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 385.78 crore in December 2021 up 84% from Rs. 209.66 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 832.27 crore in December 2021 up 44.74% from Rs. 575.00 crore in December 2020.

SBI Card EPS has increased to Rs. 4.10 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.23 in December 2020.

SBI Card shares closed at 850.10 on January 21, 2022 (NSE)