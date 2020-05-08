App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 03:40 PM IST

SBI Card Q4 profit dips 66% YoY to Rs 83.5 crore

Revenue of the company was up 21% at Rs 2,510 crore from Rs 2,076 crore in the same period last year

SBI Cards and Payment Services has reported 66.5 percent fall in its Q4 net profit to Rs 83.5 crore from Rs 249 crore in the year-ago period, reported CNBC-TV18.

The company's revenue for the quarter though was up 21 percent at Rs 2,510 crore from Rs 2,076 crore.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) was at 2.01 per cent versus 2.44 percent and the provision coverage ratio stood at 67.20 percent versus 66.48 percent, YoY.

At 15:29 hrs SBI Cards & Payment Services was quoting at Rs 553.05, down Rs 20.75, or 3.62 percent on the BSE.

First Published on May 8, 2020 03:38 pm

tags #Results #SBI Cards and Payment Services

