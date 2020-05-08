SBI Card Q4 profit dips 66% YoY to Rs 83.5 crore

SBI Cards and Payment Services has reported 66.5 percent fall in its Q4 net profit to Rs 83.5 crore from Rs 249 crore in the year-ago period, reported CNBC-TV18.

The company's revenue for the quarter though was up 21 percent at Rs 2,510 crore from Rs 2,076 crore.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) was at 2.01 per cent versus 2.44 percent and the provision coverage ratio stood at 67.20 percent versus 66.48 percent, YoY.

At 15:29 hrs SBI Cards & Payment Services was quoting at Rs 553.05, down Rs 20.75, or 3.62 percent on the BSE.