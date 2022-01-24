SBI Cards Q3 results: Revenue comes in at Rs 3,140 crore, PAT grows 84% YoY to Rs 386 crore

A revenue of Rs 3,140 crore, marking a 24 percent year-on-year (YoY) surge, was recorded by SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd for the quarter ending December 2021, the company said in a regulatory filing on January 24.

Profit after tax (PAT) during the third quarter accelerated by 84 percent YoY to Rs 386 crore, it added.

The increase in revenue "is primarily due to higher income from fees and services in Q3 FY22", SBI Cards said.

For the nine-month period ending on December 31, the company recorded a revenue of Rs 8,285 crore, which was 14 percent higher than the corresponding period last year. PAT for the April-December 2021 period increased by 28 percent YoY to Rs 1,035 crore.

The return on average assets (ROAA), a key metric to assess the profitability of the company's assets, came in at 5 percent during the third quarter as compared to 3.3 percent in the same period last year.

The return on average equity (ROAE) came in at 21.2 percent for Q3 FY22 as compared to 13.8 percent in the year-ago period.

The capital adequacy ratio stood at 24.2 percent in the third quarter, SBI Cards noted in a press release. The company's tier I capital was 21.3 percent as of December 31, 2021, as compared to 19.8 percent in the corresponding period of last fiscal, it added.

"The gross non-performing assets were at 2.40% of gross advances as on December 31, 2021 as against 4.51% as on December 31, 2020. Net non-performing assets were at 0.83% as against 1.60% as on December 31, 2020," it said.

The company said its finance costs increased by Rs 16 crore, or 6 percent to Rs 277 crore for Q3 FY22 from Rs 261 crore for Q3 FY21.

The total operating cost increased by Rs 371 crore, or 28 percent to Rs 1,719 crore for Q3 FY22, as compared to Rs 1,348 crore recorded in Q3 FY21. The increase is due to higher business volumes and festive campaigns in the December 2021 quarter.

Earnings before credit costs increased by Rs 213 crore, or 23 percent to Rs 1,144 crore in the last quarter, as compared to Rs 931 crore recorded in the same quarter of last fiscal year.

Among other key metrics, SBI Cards noted that its new accounts volume grew to 1,008,000 in Q3 FY22, up by 10 percent as compared to 918,000 recorded in Q3 FY21.

Card-in-force grew by 15 percent to 1.32 crore as of December 2021, as compared to 1.15 crore in the year-ago period.