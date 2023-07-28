SBI Card Q1 results: Profit falls 5% to Rs 593 crore

SBI cards and Payments

SBI Cards and Payment Services on July 28 reported a 5 percent fall in its net profit at Rs 593 crore in the June quarter of the current financial year. The company reported a net profit of Rs 627 crore in the year-ago period.

This was on the back of deterioration in asset quality and compression in net interest margins of the company.

Revenue increased 24 percent on-year to Rs 4,046 crore from Rs 3,263 crore in Q1FY23.

Interest income increased by 30 percent at Rs 1,804 crore in Q1FY24, as compared to Rs 1,387 crore in Q1FY23.

Fees and commission income increased by 23 percent at Rs 1,898 crore in Q1 FY24, as against Rs 1,538 Cr in Q1FY23.

Net Interest margins of the company stood at 11.5 percent, down 176 bps down.

Asset quality

In April-June quarter, the asset quality of the company deteriorated with gross non-performing assets (NPA) rising to 2.41 percent of gross advances as of June 30, 2023, as against 2.24 percent as of June 30, 2022.

Similarly, Net non-performing assets were at 0.89 percent as of June 30, 2023, as against 0.79 percent as of June 30, 2022.

Provision coverage ratio of the company stood at 63.8 percent as on June 30.

Increased cost

COF increased by 37 basis points (bps), due to increased proportion of

long- term borrowings.

Interest income yield increased by 20 bps, helped absorb higher COF, NIM almost stable at 11.5 percent.

Gross credit cost increased to 6.8 percent as compared to 6.3 percent PQ. Specific segments identified and actions underway to reduce credit cost.