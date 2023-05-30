SBEC Systems Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, up 8.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in March 2023 up 8.86% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2023 up 138.84% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2023 up 38.36% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022.

SBEC Systems EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2022.

SBEC Systems shares closed at 18.68 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.12% returns over the last 6 months