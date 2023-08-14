SBEC Systems Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, down 17.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in June 2023 down 17.45% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 up 97.2% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2023 up 25% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

SBEC Systems EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

SBEC Systems shares closed at 20.39 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -48.18% returns over the last 6 months