SBEC Systems Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, up 57.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in June 2022 up 57.79% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 up 98.61% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

SBEC Systems EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2021.