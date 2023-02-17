 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SBEC Systems Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, down 10.14% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SBEC Systems (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in December 2022 down 10.14% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 47.36% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.

SBEC Systems (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.67 0.60 0.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.67 0.60 0.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.04 0.03
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.19 0.29 0.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.45 0.27 0.66
Other Income 0.00 -- -0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.45 0.27 0.63
Interest 0.27 0.28 0.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.17 -0.01 0.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.17 -0.01 0.33
Tax 0.03 0.02 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.15 -0.02 0.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.15 -0.02 0.28
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.15 -0.02 0.28
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.15 -0.02 0.28
Diluted EPS 0.15 -0.02 0.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.15 -0.02 0.28
Diluted EPS 0.15 -0.02 0.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited