SBEC Systems Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, down 10.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in December 2022 down 10.14% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 47.36% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.

SBEC Systems EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2021.

SBEC Systems shares closed at 35.55 on February 16, 2023 (BSE)