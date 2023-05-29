English
    SBEC Sugars Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 214.57 crore, up 40.46% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBEC Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 214.57 crore in March 2023 up 40.46% from Rs. 152.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.69 crore in March 2023 down 12.3% from Rs. 14.47 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.78 crore in March 2023 down 1.18% from Rs. 22.04 crore in March 2022.

    SBEC Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.03 in March 2022.

    SBEC Sugars shares closed at 34.02 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 46.64% returns over the last 6 months and 22.82% over the last 12 months.

    SBEC Sugars
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations214.57148.58152.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations214.57148.58152.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials267.71140.97234.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-102.72-15.41-125.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.826.315.69
    Depreciation4.804.924.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.1816.6316.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.78-4.8416.98
    Other Income-2.800.350.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.98-4.4917.75
    Interest4.293.643.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.69-8.1314.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.69-8.1314.47
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.69-8.1314.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.69-8.1314.47
    Equity Share Capital47.6547.6547.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.66-1.713.03
    Diluted EPS2.66-1.713.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.66-1.713.03
    Diluted EPS2.66-1.713.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023