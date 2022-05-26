 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SBEC Sugars Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.76 crore, down 4.97% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBEC Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 152.76 crore in March 2022 down 4.97% from Rs. 160.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.47 crore in March 2022 down 34.29% from Rs. 22.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.04 crore in March 2022 down 30.25% from Rs. 31.60 crore in March 2021.

SBEC Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.62 in March 2021.

SBEC Sugars shares closed at 25.10 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.74% returns over the last 6 months and 86.62% over the last 12 months.

SBEC Sugars
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 152.76 148.98 160.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 152.76 148.98 160.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 234.49 134.94 223.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -125.21 2.53 -107.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.69 3.98 5.54
Depreciation 4.29 4.75 5.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.52 15.07 8.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.98 -12.30 25.36
Other Income 0.76 0.00 1.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.75 -12.29 26.39
Interest 3.28 4.04 4.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.47 -16.34 22.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.47 -16.34 22.02
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.47 -16.34 22.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.47 -16.34 22.02
Equity Share Capital 47.65 47.65 47.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.03 -3.43 4.62
Diluted EPS 3.03 -3.43 4.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.03 -3.43 4.62
Diluted EPS 3.03 -3.43 4.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

