SBEC Sugars Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.76 crore, down 4.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.76 crore in March 2022 down 4.97% from Rs. 160.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.47 crore in March 2022 down 34.29% from Rs. 22.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.04 crore in March 2022 down 30.25% from Rs. 31.60 crore in March 2021.

SBEC Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.62 in March 2021.

SBEC Sugars shares closed at 25.10 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.74% returns over the last 6 months and 86.62% over the last 12 months.