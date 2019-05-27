SBEC Sugars Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 149.25 crore, down 14.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBEC Sugars are:
Net Sales at Rs 149.25 crore in March 2019 down 14.17% from Rs. 173.90 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.59 crore in March 2019 down 31.76% from Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2019 up 111.2% from Rs. 27.06 crore in March 2018.
SBEC Sugars shares closed at 9.02 on May 08, 2019 (BSE)
|SBEC Sugars
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|149.25
|132.65
|173.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|149.25
|132.65
|173.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|209.77
|120.68
|219.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-84.32
|8.92
|-36.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.91
|4.01
|4.03
|Depreciation
|4.87
|4.39
|7.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.15
|11.46
|13.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.12
|-16.80
|-35.10
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.01
|0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.84
|-16.79
|-34.81
|Interest
|2.74
|1.29
|-31.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.58
|-18.08
|-3.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.58
|-18.08
|-3.49
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.59
|-18.08
|-3.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.59
|-18.08
|-3.49
|Equity Share Capital
|47.65
|47.65
|47.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.96
|-3.79
|-0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-0.96
|-3.79
|-0.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.96
|-3.79
|-0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-0.96
|-3.79
|-0.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited