SBEC Sugars Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 149.25 crore, down 14.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.25 crore in March 2019 down 14.17% from Rs. 173.90 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.59 crore in March 2019 down 31.76% from Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2019 up 111.2% from Rs. 27.06 crore in March 2018.

SBEC Sugars shares closed at 9.02 on May 08, 2019 (BSE)