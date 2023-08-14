SBEC Sugars Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 135.10 crore, down 17.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.10 crore in June 2023 down 17.26% from Rs. 163.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.43 crore in June 2023 down 268.14% from Rs. 5.61 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2023 down 103.37% from Rs. 13.96 crore in June 2022.

SBEC Sugars shares closed at 35.99 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.42% returns over the last 6 months and 33.30% over the last 12 months.