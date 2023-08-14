English
    SBEC Sugars Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 135.10 crore, down 17.26% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBEC Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 135.10 crore in June 2023 down 17.26% from Rs. 163.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.43 crore in June 2023 down 268.14% from Rs. 5.61 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2023 down 103.37% from Rs. 13.96 crore in June 2022.

    SBEC Sugars shares closed at 35.99 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.42% returns over the last 6 months and 33.30% over the last 12 months.

    SBEC Sugars
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations135.10214.57163.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations135.10214.57163.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.15267.71115.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks47.49-102.7222.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.275.823.76
    Depreciation4.744.804.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.6719.1811.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.2119.785.84
    Other Income0.00-2.803.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.2116.989.30
    Interest4.224.293.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.4312.695.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.4312.695.61
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.4312.695.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.4312.695.61
    Equity Share Capital47.6547.6547.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.982.661.18
    Diluted EPS-1.982.661.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.982.661.18
    Diluted EPS-1.982.661.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SBEC Sugars #sugar
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:44 am

