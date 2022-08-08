SBEC Sugars Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 163.29 crore, up 6.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 163.29 crore in June 2022 up 6.55% from Rs. 153.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.61 crore in June 2022 up 165.6% from Rs. 8.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.96 crore in June 2022 up 5269.23% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.

SBEC Sugars EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.79 in June 2021.

SBEC Sugars shares closed at 24.00 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.87% returns over the last 6 months and -21.95% over the last 12 months.