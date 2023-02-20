 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SBEC Sugars Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.58 crore, down 0.27% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBEC Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 148.58 crore in December 2022 down 0.27% from Rs. 148.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.13 crore in December 2022 up 50.22% from Rs. 16.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 105.7% from Rs. 7.54 crore in December 2021.

SBEC Sugars
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 148.58 120.54 148.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 148.58 120.54 148.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 140.97 0.19 134.94
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.41 122.66 2.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.31 2.87 3.98
Depreciation 4.92 4.60 4.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.63 9.93 15.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.84 -19.71 -12.30
Other Income 0.35 0.46 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.49 -19.25 -12.29
Interest 3.64 3.82 4.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.13 -23.07 -16.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -8.13 -23.07 -16.34
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.13 -23.07 -16.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.13 -23.07 -16.34
Equity Share Capital 47.65 47.65 47.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.71 -4.84 -3.43
Diluted EPS -1.71 -4.84 -3.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.71 -4.84 -3.43
Diluted EPS -1.71 -4.84 -3.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited