SBEC Sugars Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.58 crore, down 0.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBEC Sugars are:
Net Sales at Rs 148.58 crore in December 2022 down 0.27% from Rs. 148.98 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.13 crore in December 2022 up 50.22% from Rs. 16.34 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 105.7% from Rs. 7.54 crore in December 2021.
SBEC Sugars shares closed at 36.80 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.90% returns over the last 6 months and 29.35% over the last 12 months.
|
|SBEC Sugars
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|148.58
|120.54
|148.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|148.58
|120.54
|148.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|140.97
|0.19
|134.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-15.41
|122.66
|2.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.31
|2.87
|3.98
|Depreciation
|4.92
|4.60
|4.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.63
|9.93
|15.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.84
|-19.71
|-12.30
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.46
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.49
|-19.25
|-12.29
|Interest
|3.64
|3.82
|4.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.13
|-23.07
|-16.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.13
|-23.07
|-16.34
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.13
|-23.07
|-16.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.13
|-23.07
|-16.34
|Equity Share Capital
|47.65
|47.65
|47.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.71
|-4.84
|-3.43
|Diluted EPS
|-1.71
|-4.84
|-3.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.71
|-4.84
|-3.43
|Diluted EPS
|-1.71
|-4.84
|-3.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited