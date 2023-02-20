SBEC Sugars Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.58 crore, down 0.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.58 crore in December 2022 down 0.27% from Rs. 148.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.13 crore in December 2022 up 50.22% from Rs. 16.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 105.7% from Rs. 7.54 crore in December 2021.

SBEC Sugars shares closed at 36.80 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.90% returns over the last 6 months and 29.35% over the last 12 months.