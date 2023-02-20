English
    SBEC Sugars Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.58 crore, down 0.27% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBEC Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 148.58 crore in December 2022 down 0.27% from Rs. 148.98 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.13 crore in December 2022 up 50.22% from Rs. 16.34 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 105.7% from Rs. 7.54 crore in December 2021.

    SBEC Sugars shares closed at 36.80 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.90% returns over the last 6 months and 29.35% over the last 12 months.

    SBEC Sugars
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations148.58120.54148.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations148.58120.54148.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials140.970.19134.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.41122.662.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.312.873.98
    Depreciation4.924.604.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.639.9315.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.84-19.71-12.30
    Other Income0.350.460.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.49-19.25-12.29
    Interest3.643.824.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.13-23.07-16.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.13-23.07-16.34
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.13-23.07-16.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.13-23.07-16.34
    Equity Share Capital47.6547.6547.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.71-4.84-3.43
    Diluted EPS-1.71-4.84-3.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.71-4.84-3.43
    Diluted EPS-1.71-4.84-3.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

