SBEC Sugars Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 134.96 crore, up 26.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.96 crore in December 2020 up 26.49% from Rs. 106.70 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.86 crore in December 2020 down 447.21% from Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.36 crore in December 2020 down 389.18% from Rs. 4.62 crore in December 2019.

SBEC Sugars shares closed at 7.25 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)