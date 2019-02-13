SBEC Sugars Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 132.65 crore, up 16.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBEC Sugars are:
Net Sales at Rs 132.65 crore in December 2018 up 16.61% from Rs. 113.76 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.08 crore in December 2018 up 58.81% from Rs. 43.88 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.40 crore in December 2018 up 57.56% from Rs. 29.22 crore in December 2017.
SBEC Sugars shares closed at 9.95 on January 17, 2019 (BSE)
|
|SBEC Sugars
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|132.65
|46.82
|113.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|132.65
|46.82
|113.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|120.68
|1.25
|164.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.92
|53.45
|-29.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.01
|2.07
|4.54
|Depreciation
|4.39
|4.39
|3.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.46
|3.88
|3.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.80
|-18.23
|-32.57
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.79
|-18.22
|-32.57
|Interest
|1.29
|0.60
|11.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.08
|-18.82
|-43.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-18.08
|-18.82
|-43.88
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.08
|-18.82
|-43.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.08
|-18.82
|-43.88
|Equity Share Capital
|47.65
|47.65
|47.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.79
|-3.95
|-9.21
|Diluted EPS
|-3.79
|-3.95
|-9.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.79
|-3.95
|-9.21
|Diluted EPS
|-3.79
|-3.95
|-9.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited