SBEC Sugars Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 132.65 crore, up 16.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.65 crore in December 2018 up 16.61% from Rs. 113.76 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.08 crore in December 2018 up 58.81% from Rs. 43.88 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.40 crore in December 2018 up 57.56% from Rs. 29.22 crore in December 2017.

SBEC Sugars shares closed at 9.95 on January 17, 2019 (BSE)