    SBEC Sugars Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 220.93 crore, up 39.96% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SBEC Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 220.93 crore in March 2023 up 39.96% from Rs. 157.86 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.64 crore in March 2023 down 13.13% from Rs. 15.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.03 crore in March 2023 down 2.42% from Rs. 25.65 crore in March 2022.

    SBEC Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.68 in March 2022.

    SBEC Sugars shares closed at 34.02 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 46.64% returns over the last 6 months and 22.82% over the last 12 months.

    SBEC Sugars
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations220.93151.48157.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations220.93151.48157.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials267.71140.97234.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods-----125.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-102.63-15.41--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.737.286.47
    Depreciation5.355.474.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.3319.2317.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.44-6.0619.36
    Other Income-2.77-0.111.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.68-6.1620.81
    Interest5.084.294.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.60-10.4516.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.60-10.4516.72
    Tax-0.13-0.030.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.73-10.4216.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.73-10.4216.72
    Minority Interest-1.090.78-1.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.64-9.6415.70
    Equity Share Capital47.6547.6547.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.09-2.193.68
    Diluted EPS3.09-2.193.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.09-2.193.68
    Diluted EPS3.09-2.193.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 29, 2023 11:25 am