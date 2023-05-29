SBEC Sugars Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 220.93 crore, up 39.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 220.93 crore in March 2023 up 39.96% from Rs. 157.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.64 crore in March 2023 down 13.13% from Rs. 15.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.03 crore in March 2023 down 2.42% from Rs. 25.65 crore in March 2022.

SBEC Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.68 in March 2022.

SBEC Sugars shares closed at 34.02 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 46.64% returns over the last 6 months and 22.82% over the last 12 months.