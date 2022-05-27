 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SBEC Sugars Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 157.86 crore, down 4.95% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SBEC Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 157.86 crore in March 2022 down 4.95% from Rs. 166.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.70 crore in March 2022 down 29.72% from Rs. 22.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.65 crore in March 2022 down 24.07% from Rs. 33.78 crore in March 2021.

SBEC Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.74 in March 2021.

SBEC Sugars shares closed at 25.60 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

SBEC Sugars
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 157.86 151.89 166.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 157.86 151.89 166.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 234.49 134.94 223.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -125.10 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 2.47 -107.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.47 4.71 6.39
Depreciation 4.84 5.30 5.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.81 16.98 10.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.36 -12.51 27.01
Other Income 1.46 0.00 1.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.81 -12.50 28.04
Interest 4.09 4.86 5.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.72 -17.36 22.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.72 -17.36 22.61
Tax 0.01 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.72 -17.36 22.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.72 -17.36 22.61
Minority Interest -1.02 0.46 -0.27
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.70 -16.90 22.34
Equity Share Capital 47.65 47.65 47.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.68 -3.64 4.74
Diluted EPS 3.68 -3.64 4.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.68 -3.64 4.74
Diluted EPS 3.68 -3.64 4.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 11:51 am
