SBEC Sugars Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 157.86 crore, down 4.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 157.86 crore in March 2022 down 4.95% from Rs. 166.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.70 crore in March 2022 down 29.72% from Rs. 22.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.65 crore in March 2022 down 24.07% from Rs. 33.78 crore in March 2021.

SBEC Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.74 in March 2021.

SBEC Sugars shares closed at 25.60 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)