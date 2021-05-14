SBEC Sugars Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 166.09 crore, up 19.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.09 crore in March 2021 up 19.23% from Rs. 139.30 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.58 crore in March 2021 up 88.4% from Rs. 11.99 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.78 crore in March 2021 up 64.22% from Rs. 20.57 crore in March 2020.

SBEC Sugars EPS has increased to Rs. 4.74 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.52 in March 2020.

SBEC Sugars shares closed at 9.13 on May 12, 2021 (BSE)