SBEC Sugars Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 156.91 crore, down 13.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SBEC Sugars are:
Net Sales at Rs 156.91 crore in March 2019 down 13.9% from Rs. 182.26 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2019 down 349.43% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.87 crore in March 2019 up 134.44% from Rs. 19.95 crore in March 2018.
SBEC Sugars shares closed at 9.02 on May 08, 2019 (BSE)
|
|SBEC Sugars
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|156.91
|137.69
|182.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|156.91
|137.69
|182.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|209.77
|120.68
|219.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-84.39
|8.91
|-36.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.59
|4.68
|4.68
|Depreciation
|5.53
|4.96
|8.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.39
|13.28
|14.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.03
|-14.81
|-28.50
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.03
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.34
|-14.78
|-28.17
|Interest
|4.39
|3.67
|-29.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.06
|-18.45
|1.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.06
|-18.45
|1.62
|Tax
|0.05
|--
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.10
|-18.45
|1.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.10
|-18.45
|1.52
|Minority Interest
|-0.68
|0.17
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.78
|-18.26
|1.52
|Equity Share Capital
|47.65
|47.65
|47.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|-3.87
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|-3.87
|0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|-3.87
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|-3.87
|0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
