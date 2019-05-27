SBEC Sugars Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 156.91 crore, down 13.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.91 crore in March 2019 down 13.9% from Rs. 182.26 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2019 down 349.43% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.87 crore in March 2019 up 134.44% from Rs. 19.95 crore in March 2018.

SBEC Sugars shares closed at 9.02 on May 08, 2019 (BSE)