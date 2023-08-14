SBEC Sugars Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 136.61 crore, down 17.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.61 crore in June 2023 down 17.46% from Rs. 165.51 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.79 crore in June 2023 down 523.27% from Rs. 5.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2023 down 107.19% from Rs. 14.46 crore in June 2022.

SBEC Sugars shares closed at 35.99 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.42% returns over the last 6 months and 33.30% over the last 12 months.