    SBEC Sugars Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 136.61 crore, down 17.46% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SBEC Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 136.61 crore in June 2023 down 17.46% from Rs. 165.51 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.79 crore in June 2023 down 523.27% from Rs. 5.15 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2023 down 107.19% from Rs. 14.46 crore in June 2022.

    SBEC Sugars shares closed at 35.99 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.42% returns over the last 6 months and 33.30% over the last 12 months.

    SBEC Sugars
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations136.61220.93165.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations136.61220.93165.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.15267.71115.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks47.37-102.6322.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.066.734.46
    Depreciation5.295.355.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.0621.3312.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.3322.445.79
    Other Income0.00-2.773.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.3319.689.25
    Interest4.575.084.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.9014.604.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.9014.604.77
    Tax1.13-0.13--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.0314.734.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.0314.734.77
    Minority Interest-9.75-1.090.38
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-21.7913.645.15
    Equity Share Capital47.6547.6547.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.523.091.00
    Diluted EPS-2.523.091.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.523.091.00
    Diluted EPS-2.523.091.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SBEC Sugars #sugar
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:44 pm

