SBEC Sugars Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.48 crore, down 0.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SBEC Sugars are:
Net Sales at Rs 151.48 crore in December 2022 down 0.27% from Rs. 151.89 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.64 crore in December 2022 up 42.96% from Rs. 16.90 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 90.42% from Rs. 7.20 crore in December 2021.
SBEC Sugars shares closed at 37.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.21% returns over the last 6 months and 31.91% over the last 12 months.
|
|SBEC Sugars
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|151.48
|120.54
|151.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|151.48
|120.54
|151.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|140.97
|0.19
|134.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-15.41
|122.69
|2.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.28
|3.65
|4.71
|Depreciation
|5.47
|5.15
|5.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.23
|11.62
|16.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.06
|-22.75
|-12.51
|Other Income
|-0.11
|10.05
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.16
|-12.70
|-12.50
|Interest
|4.29
|4.52
|4.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.45
|-17.22
|-17.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.45
|-17.22
|-17.36
|Tax
|-0.03
|2.33
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.42
|-19.55
|-17.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.42
|-19.55
|-17.36
|Minority Interest
|0.78
|1.68
|0.46
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.64
|-17.87
|-16.90
|Equity Share Capital
|47.65
|47.65
|47.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.19
|-3.10
|-3.64
|Diluted EPS
|-2.19
|-3.10
|-3.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.19
|-3.10
|-3.64
|Diluted EPS
|-2.19
|-3.10
|-3.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited