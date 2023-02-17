SBEC Sugars Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.48 crore, down 0.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.48 crore in December 2022 down 0.27% from Rs. 151.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.64 crore in December 2022 up 42.96% from Rs. 16.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 90.42% from Rs. 7.20 crore in December 2021.