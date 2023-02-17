 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SBEC Sugars Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.48 crore, down 0.27% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SBEC Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 151.48 crore in December 2022 down 0.27% from Rs. 151.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.64 crore in December 2022 up 42.96% from Rs. 16.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 90.42% from Rs. 7.20 crore in December 2021.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 151.48 120.54 151.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 151.48 120.54 151.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 140.97 0.19 134.94
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.41 122.69 2.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.28 3.65 4.71
Depreciation 5.47 5.15 5.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.23 11.62 16.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.06 -22.75 -12.51
Other Income -0.11 10.05 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.16 -12.70 -12.50
Interest 4.29 4.52 4.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.45 -17.22 -17.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -10.45 -17.22 -17.36
Tax -0.03 2.33 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.42 -19.55 -17.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.42 -19.55 -17.36
Minority Interest 0.78 1.68 0.46
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -9.64 -17.87 -16.90
Equity Share Capital 47.65 47.65 47.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.19 -3.10 -3.64
Diluted EPS -2.19 -3.10 -3.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.19 -3.10 -3.64
Diluted EPS -2.19 -3.10 -3.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited