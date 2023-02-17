English
    SBEC Sugars Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.48 crore, down 0.27% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SBEC Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 151.48 crore in December 2022 down 0.27% from Rs. 151.89 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.64 crore in December 2022 up 42.96% from Rs. 16.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 90.42% from Rs. 7.20 crore in December 2021.

    SBEC Sugars shares closed at 37.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.21% returns over the last 6 months and 31.91% over the last 12 months.

    SBEC Sugars
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations151.48120.54151.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations151.48120.54151.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials140.970.19134.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.41122.692.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.283.654.71
    Depreciation5.475.155.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.2311.6216.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.06-22.75-12.51
    Other Income-0.1110.050.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.16-12.70-12.50
    Interest4.294.524.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.45-17.22-17.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.45-17.22-17.36
    Tax-0.032.33--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.42-19.55-17.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.42-19.55-17.36
    Minority Interest0.781.680.46
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.64-17.87-16.90
    Equity Share Capital47.6547.6547.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.19-3.10-3.64
    Diluted EPS-2.19-3.10-3.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.19-3.10-3.64
    Diluted EPS-2.19-3.10-3.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

