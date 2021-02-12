SBEC Sugars Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 137.75 crore, up 26.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.75 crore in December 2020 up 26.91% from Rs. 108.53 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.68 crore in December 2020 down 339.76% from Rs. 5.38 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.06 crore in December 2020 down 414.7% from Rs. 4.15 crore in December 2019.

SBEC Sugars shares closed at 7.25 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)