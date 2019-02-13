SBEC Sugars Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 137.69 crore, up 15.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.69 crore in December 2018 up 15.27% from Rs. 119.45 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.26 crore in December 2018 up 58.06% from Rs. 43.54 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.82 crore in December 2018 up 62.33% from Rs. 26.07 crore in December 2017.

SBEC Sugars shares closed at 9.95 on January 17, 2019 (BSE)