SBEC Sugars Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 137.69 crore, up 15.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SBEC Sugars are:
Net Sales at Rs 137.69 crore in December 2018 up 15.27% from Rs. 119.45 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.26 crore in December 2018 up 58.06% from Rs. 43.54 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.82 crore in December 2018 up 62.33% from Rs. 26.07 crore in December 2017.
SBEC Sugars shares closed at 9.95 on January 17, 2019 (BSE)
|SBEC Sugars
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|137.69
|46.82
|119.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|137.69
|46.82
|119.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|120.68
|1.25
|164.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.91
|53.47
|-29.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.68
|2.59
|5.26
|Depreciation
|4.96
|4.94
|3.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.28
|5.58
|5.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.81
|-21.01
|-30.05
|Other Income
|0.03
|-0.21
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.78
|-21.23
|-30.03
|Interest
|3.67
|2.28
|13.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.45
|-23.50
|-43.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-18.45
|-23.50
|-43.54
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.45
|-23.50
|-43.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.45
|-23.50
|-43.54
|Minority Interest
|0.17
|2.11
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-18.26
|-21.39
|-43.54
|Equity Share Capital
|47.65
|47.65
|47.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.87
|-4.93
|-9.14
|Diluted EPS
|-3.87
|-4.93
|-9.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.87
|-4.93
|-9.14
|Diluted EPS
|-3.87
|-4.93
|-9.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited