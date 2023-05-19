SBC Exports Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.87 crore, up 24.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.87 crore in March 2023 up 24.93% from Rs. 51.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2023 up 89.35% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2023 up 103.37% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022.

SBC Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.

SBC Exports shares closed at 21.75 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 108.13% returns over the last 6 months and 299.08% over the last 12 months.