English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SBC Exports Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.87 crore, up 24.93% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBC Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 64.87 crore in March 2023 up 24.93% from Rs. 51.92 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2023 up 89.35% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2023 up 103.37% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022.

    SBC Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.

    SBC Exports shares closed at 21.75 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 108.13% returns over the last 6 months and 299.08% over the last 12 months.

    SBC Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.8747.7451.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations64.8747.7451.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials49.8942.6648.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.94-2.80-4.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.522.351.91
    Depreciation0.860.310.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.672.404.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.992.821.84
    Other Income1.380.140.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.372.961.88
    Interest0.780.620.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.592.331.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.592.331.37
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.592.331.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.592.331.37
    Equity Share Capital21.1621.1621.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.110.06
    Diluted EPS0.120.110.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.110.06
    Diluted EPS0.120.110.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SBC Exports
    first published: May 19, 2023 08:30 pm