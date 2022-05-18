 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SBC Exports Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.92 crore, up 2.05% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBC Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 51.92 crore in March 2022 up 2.05% from Rs. 50.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2022 up 8.27% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022 up 10.64% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2021.

SBC Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.19 in March 2021.

SBC Exports shares closed at 5.95 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)

SBC Exports
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 51.92 56.10
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 51.92 56.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 48.27 46.18
Purchase of Traded Goods -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.37 3.15
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 1.91 1.73
Depreciation 0.20 0.13
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 4.08 1.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.84 3.48
Other Income 0.04 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.88 3.49
Interest 0.51 0.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.37 3.05
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.37 3.05
Tax -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.37 3.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.37 3.05
Equity Share Capital 21.16 10.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 3.24
Diluted EPS 0.06 3.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 3.24
Diluted EPS 0.06 3.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

