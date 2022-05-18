SBC Exports Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.92 crore, up 2.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.92 crore in March 2022 up 2.05% from Rs. 50.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2022 up 8.27% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022 up 10.64% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2021.

SBC Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.19 in March 2021.

SBC Exports shares closed at 5.95 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)