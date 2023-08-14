SBC Exports Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.61 crore, up 23.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.61 crore in June 2023 up 23.46% from Rs. 40.18 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.58 crore in June 2023 up 96.14% from Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.09 crore in June 2023 up 114.44% from Rs. 2.84 crore in June 2022.

SBC Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.

SBC Exports shares closed at 20.35 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.44% returns over the last 6 months and 190.71% over the last 12 months.