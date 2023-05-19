English
    SBC Exports Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.59 crore, up 28.46% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 06:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SBC Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.59 crore in March 2023 up 28.46% from Rs. 52.62 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2023 up 110.75% from Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2023 up 103.77% from Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2022.

    SBC Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2022.

    SBC Exports shares closed at 21.75 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 100.46% returns over the last 6 months and 281.58% over the last 12 months.

    SBC Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.5949.8252.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.5949.8252.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials49.5442.6648.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.871.850.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.91-2.80-4.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.212.351.91
    Depreciation0.560.310.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.132.594.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.372.861.88
    Other Income1.390.140.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.763.001.92
    Interest0.780.620.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.972.371.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.972.371.41
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.972.371.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.972.371.41
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.972.371.41
    Equity Share Capital21.1621.1621.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.110.07
    Diluted EPS0.140.110.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.110.07
    Diluted EPS0.140.110.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

