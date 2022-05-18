SBC Exports Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.62 crore, up 3.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.62 crore in March 2022 up 3.42% from Rs. 50.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2022 up 11.58% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2022 up 12.77% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2021.

SBC Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.88 in March 2021.

SBC Exports shares closed at 5.95 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)