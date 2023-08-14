English
    SBC Exports Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.86 crore, up 27.63% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SBC Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.86 crore in June 2023 up 27.63% from Rs. 41.42 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.59 crore in June 2023 up 95.08% from Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.17 crore in June 2023 up 115.73% from Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2022.

    SBC Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.

    SBC Exports shares closed at 20.35 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.44% returns over the last 6 months and 190.71% over the last 12 months.

    SBC Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.8667.5941.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.8667.5941.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.2749.5434.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods--2.870.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.505.91-0.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.473.212.08
    Depreciation0.410.560.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.403.131.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.812.372.15
    Other Income0.951.390.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.763.762.66
    Interest1.160.780.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.592.972.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.592.972.35
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.592.972.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.592.972.35
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.592.972.35
    Equity Share Capital21.1621.1621.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.140.11
    Diluted EPS0.220.140.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.140.11
    Diluted EPS0.220.140.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:44 pm

