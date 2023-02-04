SBC Exports Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.82 crore, down 11.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.82 crore in December 2022 down 11.2% from Rs. 56.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2022 down 22.27% from Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.31 crore in December 2022 down 8.56% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2021.