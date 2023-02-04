English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SBC Exports Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.82 crore, down 11.2% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SBC Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.82 crore in December 2022 down 11.2% from Rs. 56.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2022 down 22.27% from Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.31 crore in December 2022 down 8.56% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2021.

    SBC Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.8236.9056.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.8236.9056.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials42.6633.1246.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.851.32--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.80-5.293.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.351.941.73
    Depreciation0.310.030.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.593.671.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.862.113.48
    Other Income0.140.060.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.002.173.49
    Interest0.620.570.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.371.603.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.371.603.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.371.603.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.371.603.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.371.603.05
    Equity Share Capital21.1621.1610.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.081.19
    Diluted EPS0.110.081.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.081.19
    Diluted EPS0.110.081.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited