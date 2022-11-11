 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sayaji Industri Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 247.55 crore, up 40.92% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sayaji Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 247.55 crore in September 2022 up 40.92% from Rs. 175.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.92 crore in September 2022 down 253% from Rs. 2.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 98.65% from Rs. 9.65 crore in September 2021.

Sayaji Industri shares closed at 208.65 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.78% returns over the last 6 months and 7.66% over the last 12 months.

Sayaji Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 247.55 240.51 175.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 247.55 240.51 175.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 183.66 189.49 120.84
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.05 -18.04 1.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.24 15.10 11.78
Depreciation 3.48 3.44 2.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.01 47.91 32.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.89 2.62 5.21
Other Income 0.54 7.47 1.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.35 10.09 6.70
Interest 2.73 2.54 2.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.08 7.55 4.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.08 7.55 4.04
Tax -2.16 2.66 1.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.92 4.89 2.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.92 4.89 2.56
Equity Share Capital 3.16 3.16 3.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.20 7.74 4.05
Diluted EPS -6.20 7.74 4.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.20 7.74 4.05
Diluted EPS -6.20 7.74 4.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Sayaji Industri #Sayaji Industries
first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:31 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.