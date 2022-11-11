English
    Sayaji Industri Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 247.55 crore, up 40.92% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sayaji Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 247.55 crore in September 2022 up 40.92% from Rs. 175.67 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.92 crore in September 2022 down 253% from Rs. 2.56 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 98.65% from Rs. 9.65 crore in September 2021.

    Sayaji Industri shares closed at 208.65 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.78% returns over the last 6 months and 7.66% over the last 12 months.

    Sayaji Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations247.55240.51175.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations247.55240.51175.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials183.66189.49120.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.05-18.041.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.2415.1011.78
    Depreciation3.483.442.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.0147.9132.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.892.625.21
    Other Income0.547.471.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.3510.096.70
    Interest2.732.542.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.087.554.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.087.554.04
    Tax-2.162.661.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.924.892.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.924.892.56
    Equity Share Capital3.163.163.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.207.744.05
    Diluted EPS-6.207.744.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.207.744.05
    Diluted EPS-6.207.744.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:31 pm