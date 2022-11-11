Sayaji Industri Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 247.55 crore, up 40.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 247.55 crore in September 2022 up 40.92% from Rs. 175.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.92 crore in September 2022 down 253% from Rs. 2.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 98.65% from Rs. 9.65 crore in September 2021.

Sayaji Industri shares closed at 208.65 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.78% returns over the last 6 months and 7.66% over the last 12 months.