Sayaji Industri Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 247.55 crore, up 40.92% Y-o-Y
November 11, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sayaji Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 247.55 crore in September 2022 up 40.92% from Rs. 175.67 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.92 crore in September 2022 down 253% from Rs. 2.56 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 98.65% from Rs. 9.65 crore in September 2021.
Sayaji Industri shares closed at 208.65 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.78% returns over the last 6 months and 7.66% over the last 12 months.
|Sayaji Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|247.55
|240.51
|175.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|247.55
|240.51
|175.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|183.66
|189.49
|120.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.05
|-18.04
|1.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.24
|15.10
|11.78
|Depreciation
|3.48
|3.44
|2.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.01
|47.91
|32.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.89
|2.62
|5.21
|Other Income
|0.54
|7.47
|1.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.35
|10.09
|6.70
|Interest
|2.73
|2.54
|2.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.08
|7.55
|4.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.08
|7.55
|4.04
|Tax
|-2.16
|2.66
|1.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.92
|4.89
|2.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.92
|4.89
|2.56
|Equity Share Capital
|3.16
|3.16
|3.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.20
|7.74
|4.05
|Diluted EPS
|-6.20
|7.74
|4.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.20
|7.74
|4.05
|Diluted EPS
|-6.20
|7.74
|4.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
