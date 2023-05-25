Sayaji Industri Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 264.08 crore, up 13.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 264.08 crore in March 2023 up 13.57% from Rs. 232.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2023 down 47.38% from Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.45 crore in March 2023 down 40.92% from Rs. 12.61 crore in March 2022.

Sayaji Industri EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.55 in March 2022.

Sayaji Industri shares closed at 170.00 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.13% returns over the last 6 months and -23.42% over the last 12 months.