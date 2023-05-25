English
    Sayaji Industri Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 264.08 crore, up 13.57% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sayaji Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 264.08 crore in March 2023 up 13.57% from Rs. 232.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2023 down 47.38% from Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.45 crore in March 2023 down 40.92% from Rs. 12.61 crore in March 2022.

    Sayaji Industri EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.55 in March 2022.

    Sayaji Industri shares closed at 170.00 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.13% returns over the last 6 months and -23.42% over the last 12 months.

    Sayaji Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations264.08253.53232.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations264.08253.53232.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials193.66182.91170.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.500.42-7.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.4515.5214.04
    Depreciation3.593.543.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.3042.8844.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.418.277.73
    Other Income5.280.591.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.868.869.21
    Interest2.572.502.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.306.366.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.306.366.63
    Tax-0.882.302.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.184.074.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.184.074.14
    Equity Share Capital3.163.163.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.456.446.55
    Diluted EPS3.456.446.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.456.446.55
    Diluted EPS3.456.446.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Sayaji Industri #Sayaji Industries
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:22 am