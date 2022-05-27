 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sayaji Industri Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 232.54 crore, up 36.3% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sayaji Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 232.54 crore in March 2022 up 36.3% from Rs. 170.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2022 down 56.5% from Rs. 9.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.61 crore in March 2022 down 35.73% from Rs. 19.62 crore in March 2021.

Sayaji Industri EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.05 in March 2021.

Sayaji Industri shares closed at 241.00 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

Sayaji Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 232.54 195.62 170.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 232.54 195.62 170.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 170.63 129.04 108.32
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.89 0.06 1.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.04 12.90 11.82
Depreciation 3.40 3.03 2.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.63 38.33 30.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.73 12.26 15.46
Other Income 1.48 0.49 1.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.21 12.75 16.72
Interest 2.58 2.07 3.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.63 10.68 13.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.63 10.68 13.62
Tax 2.49 3.77 4.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.14 6.92 9.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.14 6.92 9.51
Equity Share Capital 3.16 3.16 3.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.55 10.95 15.05
Diluted EPS 6.55 10.95 15.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.55 10.95 15.05
Diluted EPS 6.55 10.95 15.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Sayaji Industri #Sayaji Industries
first published: May 27, 2022 01:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.