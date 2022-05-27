Sayaji Industri Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 232.54 crore, up 36.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 232.54 crore in March 2022 up 36.3% from Rs. 170.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2022 down 56.5% from Rs. 9.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.61 crore in March 2022 down 35.73% from Rs. 19.62 crore in March 2021.

Sayaji Industri EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.05 in March 2021.

Sayaji Industri shares closed at 241.00 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)